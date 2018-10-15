Brandon Thomas Lee (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser) has signed on to the cast of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, joining original The Hills cast members Mischa Barton, Adrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also appear in the series.

Based off the hit docuseries, The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members and exciting new faces as they navigate personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

Character details are being kept under wraps.

Lee is an actor and model who recently appeared in a supporting role in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess is a Loser and served as a face of a Dolce & Gabbana campaign. Lee, the son of actress Pamela Anderson and musician Tommy Lee, is repped by ICM Partners and Framework Entertainment.