20th Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are partnering to give underserved and underrepresented young people across the country the opportunity to see George Tillman Jr.’s adaptation of Angie Thomas’s best-selling novel The Hate U Give starring Amandla Stenberg.

The screenings will be a tool to drive empowerment, empathy, and dialogue among communities. Free screenings will be hosted at 11 AM local time Saturday, Oct. 6. The nine metro areas hosting the free screenings include Atlanta, Ga., Baltimore, Md., Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, Los Angeles, Calif., Miami, Fla., New York, N.Y., Philadelphia, Pa., and Washington, DC.

These limited release screenings will be a launching pad for a campaign to bring up to 50 screenings to communities around the country and amplify the film’s call for youth to find their voice and change the world. Schools, community groups and nonprofit organizations can apply for free screenings at screenings.thehateugive.com. Applications are due Oct. 22, and winners will be selected by Oct. 31.

Individuals interested in supporting screenings for classrooms around the country can contribute via donorschoose.org/thehateugivemovie. Parent company 21st Century Fox will match donations up to $25,000.

To further connect with the youth and audiences, educators are invited to download a complimentary curriculum guide for middle school, high school and college students.

The Hate U Give community screenings echo 20th Century Fox’s program last year to give the youth the opportunity to watch Hidden Figures. Over 7,000 groups applied for screenings and 6,300 tickets were given out as part of the program.

The Hate U Give opens in select theatres Oct. 5 with a wider release on Oct. 19.