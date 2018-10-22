Greg Garcia, the creator of My Name Is Earl and TBS show The Guest Book, is giving new meaning to the term pay TV.

Garcia will select one of his followers to receive $10,000 to present to their favorite charity, as well as a collectible copy of Earl’s list from My Name is Earl. He also plans on giving up to $50,000 to the Red Cross for Hurricane Michael relief.

How can you get aboard this gravy train? Details below:

Win $10,000 for your favorite charity & Earl’s List! (One of the few used on the show) RETWEET NOW & from Oct 23-26 reply with a picture of you watching The Guest Book premiere on TBS. Winner picked Oct 27. You get the list & your charity gets the $$$. #theguestbook #karmacontest pic.twitter.com/W8yf7fKP3Z — Greg Garcia (@whoisgreggarcia) October 21, 2018

Everyday from now until the premiere of The Guest Book on TBS Oct 23 I will be giving away $$ and prizes. Some good (Earl’s List) Some lame (a candle), some odd (mustache cookie cutters) The more followers the more I’ll give away so RT pleasehttps://t.co/vqdQxMUKlr via @YouTube — Greg Garcia (@whoisgreggarcia) September 22, 2018

“The number one reason I like to give things away on Twitter is that it’s fun,” Garcia said. “But also, I”m very lucky to have a job that I love and it’s 100% because of the people who watch my shows. So if I can find ways to give back to them as they continue to support me we all win.”

TBS’ The Guest Book has booked three new regular residents for Season 2 along with a slew of guest stars.

In the small oceanside community of Mabel Beach, vacationers who stay at the Bare Feet Retreat record their confessions, alibis, and farewells in the cottage’s guest book. They are hosted by town locals Bodhi, Nikki and Tommy — played respectively by Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black), and Dan Beirne (Fargo).

They are the new season’s series-regular actors; as planned with every new season of The Guest Book, Season 2 features a new town, new series regulars and new guest stars.

Carly Jibson and Eddie Steeples are returning for the sophomore season. She plays Vivian, the scheming bikini bar owner who accompanies Eddie (Steeples) from Mount Trace to the beach in search of a fresh start. Garret Dillahunt, Kellie Martin, Aloma Wright, Charlie Robinson, Lou Wilson and Tipper Newton also return from Season 1.

Guest stars for the 10-episode second season 2 include Pete Davidson, Will Arnett, Michael Kenneth Williams, Matt Walsh, Lisa Rinna, Martha Plimpton, Nat Faxon, Michael Rapaport, Steve Zissis, Allison Tolman, Oliver Hudson, Sufe Bradshaw, Nadine Velazquez, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Adhir Kalyan, Joey “Coco” Diaz, Matthew Moy, Michael Cassidy, Kether Donohue, Lexi Ainsworth and Jon Bass.

Garcia writes all episodes of The Guest Book, which hails from CBS Television Studios and Turner’s Studio T and will direct six of the new episodes. The Raising Hope and My Name Is Earl creator also executive produces alongside Alix Jaffe.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this story.