The holiday spirit is about to shine brighter when The Great Christmas Light Fight debut its sixth season on November 26 at 8 PM ET. Ahead of the premiere date, ABC has also announced that it has picked up the hit holiday series for Season 7 which will air in 2019.

Lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak will return as celebrity judges for The Great Christmas Light Fight which showcases the wildest and most spectacular Christmas displays in America. In each one-hour episode, four families from all around the country decorate their homes to the extreme in the hopes of winning the coveted Light Fight trophy and a $50,000 prize, with a total of $300,000 given away for the season. This season will mark the first-ever “Heavyweights” episode will showcase light shows that have grown too large for any home.

Oosterhouse recently kicked off the Trading Spaces reboot earlier this year is currently filming season 2. She has been a go-to lifestyle expert appearing on Rachel Ray, The Today Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show and others. Nayak is known for creating some of the most exciting new restaurant interiors and high-end residences across the country. She has appeared on Good Morning America, HGTV and Food Network, and is a regular guest on the Rachael Ray.

The Great Christmas Light Fight comes from Fremantle. Brady Connell and Max Swedlow are executive producers for the series. Jennifer Mullin is the executive producer for Fremantle.