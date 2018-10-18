Spice Adams, meet Baby Spice. Emma Bunton, the British TV personality and former Spice Girl, is joining Anthony “Spice” Adams as host of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, which will premiere at 9 PM Thursday, December 6 on ABC.

The show challenges contestants to put their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations in the hope of being named America’s Best Amateur Baker.

The judges panel also has two new faces for the competition series’ fourth season: Sherry Yard, a three-time James Beard Award-winning pastry chef, and Paul Hollywood, a baker and cookbook author who has appeared on The Great British Bakeoff, the UK series on which the U.S. show is based.

The 2017 holiday season wasn’t exacly festive for all involved in The Great American Baking Show. In mid-December, several weeks into Hollywood’s sexual misconduct scandal, ABC pulled the plug on the series and fired original judge Johnny Iuzzini after four former employees described allegations of sexual harassment and abuse while working under Iuzzini at a New York restaurant between 2009 and 2011. The remainder of the season’s episodes went unaired. The net instead went woth episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight and CMA Country Christmas in its 9 PM Thursday slot.

The Great American Baking Showis from Love Productions and developed by Richard McKerrow and Anna Beattie. Executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Kevin Bartel, Faye Stapleton and Simon Evans.