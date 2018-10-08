In a competitive situation, Fox21 Television Studios has optioned the rights to The Dresden Files, the long-running New York Times bestselling series of contemporary fantasy novels written by Jim Butcher for series development.

The books follow private investigator and wizard Harry Dresden, as he recounts investigations into supernatural disturbances in modern-day Chicago. In the world of The Dresden Files, magic is real, along with vampires, demons, spirits, faeries, werewolves, outsiders, and other monsters. Harry Dresden works as the world’s only “consulting wizard”, accepting supernatural cases from both human and nonhuman clients, as well as the Chicago PD’s Special Investigation unit. As the series progresses, Dresden takes on an increasingly important role in the supernatural world at large, as he works to protect the general public, making getting by as a working wizard and private investigator difficult for him. He finds himself facing off against an increasing variety of creatures (including other wizards), while facing the realization that his various cases may all be tied together behind the scenes and that his role might be even greater than he is willing to admit.

Ileen Maisel, who is under a first-look deal with Fox 21, is producing the project with Temple Hill Entertainment. John Fischer and Julie Waters are overseeing the project for Temple Hill.

The first novel in the franchise, Storm Front, was published in 2000 by Roc Books. The most recent 15th book in the series, Skin Game, was published in 2014. The franchise has sold millions of copies and is published in 29 countries worldwide.

The Dresden Files was previously adapted for television in a short-lived series on then Sci-Fi Channel starring Paul Blackthorne as the eponymous wizard. The 12-episode series ran for one season in 2007.