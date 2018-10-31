EXCLUSIVE: Emory Cohen, India Eisley and Sam Strike have been set as the leads of The Dougherty Gang, a new film from writer-director Sean McEwen (Whaling) based on GQ writer Kathy Dobie’s magazine article about the real-life siblings who embarked on a cross-country crime spree in 2011. Tess Harper, Cory Hardrict and Treat Williams also star in the drama being produced by Narrator Entertainment, Big Cat Productions and Charlie Baby Productions. Shooting gets underway later this month.

The plot is based on the true story of Ryan, Lee Grace and Dylan Dougherty, who in 2011 shot at cops in Florida, robbed a bank in Georgia and were the subject of a manhunt that ended at the with a police chase in Colorado. In all, they racked up more than 70 charges. All were sentenced to prison in 2012, the year Dobie’s article was published.

In the film, Harper will pay a woman who encounters the trio in their travels, and Hardrict and Williams play the officers out to catch them.

McEwen, who made his directorial debut with the dysfunctional-family comedy Whaling, has producing credits that include Bernie, Graceland and Punching Henry. He is producing Dougherty Gang with Cassidy Lunnen, Alexandre Dauman and John Papsidera. The executive producer is Takashi Cheng, and Danyelle Foord and Jessica Wilde are co-producers.

“This is an incredible story to be telling right now, especially considering that this actually played out in real time in front of our entire country,” McEwen said. “We’re thrilled to have our cast take on this unique story for audiences everywhere.”

Cohen (Brooklyn) is repped by CAA, Harvest Talent Management & Jackoway Austen; Eisley (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) by ICM Partners, Mosaic and Felkner Toczek; and Strike (Timeless) by APA, Circle of Confusion and The Artists Partnership. Harper is with by BRS/Gage, and Hardrict and Williams are both repped by APA.

McEwen is repped by Bellevue Productions & Morris Yorn.