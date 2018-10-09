The CW is giving a major vote of confidence to its fall 2018 freshman class, handing additional script orders to all three of its new series on the eve of their debuts. Berlanti Prods.’ All American and Jennie Snyder Urman’s Charmed reboot have been picked up for 5 additional scripts, while Julie Plec’s the Vampire Diaries./The Originals universe followup Legacies is getting 3 additional scripts.

I can think of one other time when the CW handed backup script orders to all of its new fall series ahead of their launch – in September 2014, the network did it for The Flash and Jane The Virgin, which received pickups for three additional scripts each a couple of weeks before their debuts. Coincidentally (or not), The Flash also hailed from Berlanti Prods. And Jane the Virgin from Snyder Urman. Needless to say the move worked out well, with both shows becoming breakouts and going on to have successful runs.

The CW starts its fall 2018 rollout tomorrow night with the Season 5 premiere of The Flash and Season 2 opener of Black Lightning.

Here is more information on the new fall CW series getting back script orders:

Created by April Blair, All American, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods., stars young British actor Daniel Ezra and is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger. It was the CW’s best received pilot this past development season, sailing through screenings and testing to land on the network’s fall schedule. The drama centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player from South L.A. Nkechi Okoro Carroll recently was promoted to executive producer and new showrunner, stepping in for Blair who exited the show for personal reasons.

The CW

The CW’s Charmed dramedy reboot hails from Jane the Virgin creator-showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS TV Studios. Penned by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and created with Urman, the Charmed reboot centers on three sisters (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.

Urman, O’Toole and Rardin executive produce with Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling, who is set to direct.

The CW

Legacies is the next chapter of The Vampire Diaries/The Originals trilogy from executive producer/writer Julie Plec. It tells the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, played by Danielle Rose Russell, and others come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses…all under the watchful eye of headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis).

Plec co-writes and executive produces with Brett Matthews. Leslie Morganstein and Gina Girolamo also executive produce. Legacies is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with My So-Called Television and Alloy Entertainment.