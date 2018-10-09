Just ahead of its fall season rollout, which launches tonight, the CW is already looking ahead, announcing its 2019 summer programming lineup. It features six original series — one new and five returning — including three acquired dramas, as the CW has renewed all of its summer 2018 series. It is one of the CW’s biggest slates of original shows specifically designated for the off-season. The network has acquired British action drama Bulletproof from Sky Vision and ordered second seasons of legal drama Burden of Truth, starring Kristin Kreuk, and fantasy-adventure series The Outpost. The CW has also ordered new seasons of the hit magic series Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters Of Illusion, and the classic improv comedy Whose Line Is It Anyway? all set for premiere in summer 2019. Premiere dates and times will be announced later.

Sky

Bulletproof, from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, Star Trek: Into Darkness) and Pike (Ashley Walters, Top Boy) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. Pike is an aspirational family man, the son of a decorated police officer who is determined to follow in his father’s footsteps, but not be in his shadow. Meanwhile, Bishop grew up in care homes and on the streets, and never knew his father. Despite these differences Bishop and Pike are bonded by the same moral code and work brilliantly well together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode.

Allan Niblo (Britannia, Monsters) Michele Buck (Endeavour, Midsomer Murders) Judy Counihan (No Man’s Land, Fresh Meat) Nick Love (The Football Factory, The Sweeney) Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters executive produce. The series was co-funded by Sky’s distribution arm, Sky Vision, who control international rights.

Burden Of Truth, starring Kristin Kreuk, is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases. IFC Films and Entertainment One produces in association with Eagle Vision Inc. with executive producers Ilana Frank, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, Linda Pope and Kristin Kreuk.

Created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller, The Outpost, a fantasy-adventure series from Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment, executive producers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, follows Talon (Jessica Green), the lone survivor of a race called the “Blackbloods.” In a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, Talon must learn to master her supernatural powers, and ally with a Queen who has been in hiding to defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse and Anand Desai-Barochia alsp star.

The Outpost also is executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment’s team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, the team behind the cult favorite Mythica films. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment is also producing.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. Hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), the series is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder in association with 1/17 Productions and September Films (part of DCD Media).

Hosted by actor Dean Cain (Supergirl), Masters of Illusion features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. The series hails from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin and Al Schwartz, along with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, based on the hit UK format and hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Series creators Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson executive produce with Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Whose Line Is It Anyway? hails from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.