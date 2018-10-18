There are many urban legends and stories about ghosts, ghouls and supernatural beings from all cultures, but there is something extra terrifying about the Mexican fable of La Llorona (aka The Weeping Woman). As they say in the debut trailer for the New Line Cinema horror The Curse of La Llorona: “It’s a folktale…to some.”

During Comic-Con in July, New Line gave a generous preview of the horror pic during their ScareDiego event and the new trailer builds on the terror. The fable of La Llorona is about a horrifying apparition of a woman who is caught between heaven and hell. She sealed her own fate when she drowned her children in a jealous rage. After drowning her children, she threw herself in the river after them and wept in pain — now her tears are eternal (hence the name Weeping Woman). Now, she stalks the night looking for children to replace her own.

Directed by Michael Chaves (who will also direct Conjuring 3) and written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, The Curse of La Llorona is set in the ’70s with the titular supernatural terrorizing the life of a social worker (Linda Cardellini) and her own children. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest (Raymond Cruz) and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide.

The movie, which marks Chaves directorial debut, also stars Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and Roman Christou. Conjuring mastermind James Wan produces alongside Gary Dauberman (IT and Annabelle franchises) and Emile Gladstone. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Michelle Morrissey and Michael Clear are the executive producers.

The film is set to haunt theaters and your nightmares on April 19, 2019. After watching the trailer above you will never want to be alone in a car at night again.