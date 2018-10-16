EXCLUSIVE: British producer Synchronicity Films is already lining up the next project from author Helen FitzGerald as Jenna Coleman-fronted drama The Cry is still on the air in the UK.

The BBC One drama, which tells the story of two parents who find themselves in the middle of a tragedy, has become the British public broadcaster’s second biggest drama launch of 2018 after Bodyguard. It is set to launch on Sundance Now later this year.

Synchronicity has now optioned Australia Day from FitzGerald to follow-up this success.

The book, which the author is still currently writing, is set to be released in 2020. It is a disaster story set in a small-town. The Broadchurch-style story is described as a domestic disaster noir and explores small-town secrets in an action-packed thriller format that features a devastating bush fire and its impact on a community.

It follows on from The Cry, which stars Victoria’s Coleman, who plays Joanna, alongside Alistair, played by Top of the Lake: China Girl star Ewen Leslie, who face the glare of public scrutiny alongside a deeply personal trauma.

Claire Mundell, creative director and founder of Scotland-based Synchronicity Films, is Cannes this week along with Coleman to help distributor DRG sell the four-part series internationally. Deadline spoke to the former Doctor Who star about the series (expect a full interview later this week).

The sales firm announced this week that it has sold the series into a raft of territories. In addition to its deal with Sundance Now in the U.S. and ABC in Austraia, the series has been sold to M6 in France, TV2 in Norway, C More (TV4) in Sweden, Canal Plus in Poland, TVNZ in New Zealand, BBC Worldwide for its channels in Benelux, the Middle East and Africa and NPO in the Netherlands.

Elin Thomas, DRG’s EVP of sales said, “The strength of a brilliant script based on a best-selling novel, top-notch casting and talented crew succeeded in helping us secure these excellent pre-sales for The Cry ahead of it being completed. Now the series is on air we are confidant that its riveting storyline and incredible production values – plus the widespread positive reviews and excellent ratings – will generate a whole new wave of interest and it will be much in demand at Mipcom this week.”