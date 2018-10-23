Call the Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell has been tapped to play Camilla Parker Bowles in the third season of The Crown, Netflix has confirmed.

Season 3 of The Crown is set in the 1970s, when Camilla first met Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown,” said Fennell. “I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl hair cut.”

In addition to O’Connor, Fennell joins previously announced Marion Bailey (Allied) as Queen Mother, along with Olivia Colman (Broadchurch) as Queen Elizabeth II, who takes over the role from Claire Foy in Season 3. Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) and Helena Bonham Carter will play, respectively, the ’70s versions of Prince Philip, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret.

The Crown Season 3 is currently in production for a 2019 premiere.