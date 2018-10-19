Fox has picked up nine additional episodes of new multi-camera comedy series The Cool Kids, bringing the full-season order to 22 episodes. It joins its Friday companion, the breakout Last Man Standing revival, which had a full-season 22-episode order from the start.

The Cool Kids has done a respectable job holding onto a significant part of its Last Man Standing lead-in. The Season 7 premiere of the Tim Allen starrer drew a 2.7 Live+7 adults 18-49 rating and 13.4 million multi-platform viewers to date to rank as the most-watched Friday regular comedy telecast on any network in 15 years, and Fox’s most-watched comedy on any night in 4 1/2 years. Leading out of that, the debut of The Cool Kids (2.1, 10.2 million) was the most-watched Friday broadcast comedy debut in almost six years. While both shows slipped in Week 2, Last Man Standing‘s ratings actually ticked up in Week 3 while The Cool Kids stabilized with a very small dip.

The two comedies have driven Fox to a No. 1 finish on Friday among adults 18-49 for each of the first three weeks of the season.

Written and created by Charlie Day and Paul Fruchbom, The Cool Kids revolves around three guy friends in a retirement community who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel whose ready to challenge their place – it’s high school with seventysomethings. Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan star.

The Cool Kids is produced by 20th Century Fox TV in association with FX Productions. Patrick Walsh is showrunner and executive produces alongside Day, Kevin Abott, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Nick Frenkel; Fruchbom co-executive produces.

“Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods — hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “On top of that, it has the perfect lead-in with Tim Allen and Last Man Standing. The Cool Kids…are just that…and we’re thrilled they’re going to be on Fox for a full season.”

Earlier this fall, Fox gave a Back 9 order to sophomore drama The Resident. Similar to LMS, 9-1-1, which, like The Resident premiered last midseason, had a full-season Season 2 pickup from the get-go.