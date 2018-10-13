Deadline’s annual The Contenders London event has just kicked off, with an all-day lineup of panels featuring top talent, producers and directors from 23 awards-season films and 14 studios. They will be discussing their movies onstage at the Ham Yard Hotel in front of a full house of BAFTA, guild and Oscar Academy voters.

Kicking off the event is Paramount and concludes with Amazon Studios, with panelists including The Quiet Place‘s John Krasinski; Green Book‘s Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali; The Favourite‘s Yorgos Lanthimos and Olivia Colman; Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright; Won’t You Be My Neighbor‘s Morgan Neville; Colette‘s Wash Westmoreland; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs‘ Tim Blake Nelson, Zoe Kazan and Bill Heck; Roma‘s Alfonso Cuarón; White Boy Rick‘s Bel Powley; The Front Runner‘s Jason Reitman; Destroyer‘s Nicole Kidman and Karyn Kusama; A Private War‘s Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dorman; Paddington 2‘s Hugh Grant; Crazy Rich Asians‘ Michelle Yeoh; Cold War‘s Pawel Pawlikowski; Suspiria‘s Luca Guadagnino; and Beautiful Boy‘s Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Felix van Groeningen and Luke Davies.

Deadline’s co-editor-in-chief Mike Fleming Jr, AwardsLine editor Joe Utichi, international editor Nancy Tartaglione and international co-editors Andreas Wiseman and Peter White will host the panels at the event, produced by Madelyn Hammond. Amazon Studios sponsored the kickoff breakfast and Netflix sponsors lunch, while additional sponsors include Dell, Eyepetizer Eyewear and Michter’s Whiskey.

Deadline’s invite-only The Contenders series continues November 3 in Los Angeles and December 1 with its first New York event.

