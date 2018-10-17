SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of the The Conners debut last night.

Nearly six months after Roseanne ended its initial revival run and the volatile Roseanne Barr crashed the now cancelled show, The Conners premiered last night in a hope to turn tragedy into triumph or at least a solid success.

After months of playing their sitcom cards close to the chest, the John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf led series revealed how Barr’s character died of an opioid overdose. With everyone except Barr on-board, they also set the stage for how the 10-episode spinoff intends to continue without its leading lady.

With a 7.7/13 in metered market ratings, the early indication is it’s certainly not going to be the same or easy but ABC has some breathing room, at least for now.

While no one really expected The Conners to hit the massive debut that the return of Roseanne had on March 27 after nearly 20 years off the air, the spinoff was barely ahead of the revival’s May 22 finale, at least in the early metrics. Coming mere days before Barr’s racist online attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, that “Knee Deep” episode of the already renewed series had already seen a double digit decline from the Season 10 opener. Which is to say, it was a reasonable benchmark for The Conners to reach.

Down 35% from the Roseanne opener, the start of The Conners was just 4% better than the mothership series finale in metered market numbers. In fact, even with a massive marketing push, The Conners wasn’t even the highest rated show of Tuesday night. Though The Conners was ahead of This Is Us by 22% in the early numbers, it was CBS’ NCIS that topped the night with a 8.1/13 in metered market results with the fourth episode of its 16th season.

For ABC, the real goal for The Conners seems to be to match or be close to the final season opener of The Middle, which aired on October 3 last year. That Season 9 debut snagged 6.2 million viewers and a 1.6/6 rating among adults 18-49. Looking at the metered markets of this morning, that goal looks realistic at this point as the Roseanne Season 10 ender had an audience of 10.6 million and a 2.5/12 rating in the key demo.

We’ll update with more Conners results as well as the ratings for the debut of Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie and the rest of the Big 4 primetime, as those numbers come in later today.