ABC continues to tease out fans ahead of the season (series?) premiere of The Conners, its post-Roseanne Barr comedy that airs its opener October 16. After a campaign that includes one-word snippets from individual characters in the spinoff, the network offered up an actual promo Tuesday via Twitter. Still, despite a crack about corn holders, there’s not much furthering of the plot of the show — ie, how they are dealing with Barr’s exit.

What we do know is that Roseanne regulars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson along with Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney, who play the Conners’ grandkids and were upped to regular roles for the spinoff.

The sitcom continues the Conner family saga without Barr, who was fired from the successful Roseanne revival in the aftermath of her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

The official logline of The Conners: After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapple with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through all the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs and the breakdowns, the family prevails with love, humor and perseverance.