It appears love will be in the air for Sara Gilbert’s Darlene on ABC’s upcoming Roseanne spinoff The Conners. Justin Long has been tapped for a recurring role as Neil, a love interest for Darlene (Gilbert), Deadline has confirmed.

Long will join previously announced Roseanne alum Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) who will reprise his role as Darlene’s ex-husband David and Juliette Lewis who will play Blue, David’s girlfriend who was referenced last season on the Roseanne revival. Also previously announced was Maya Lynne Robinson, who has been set as a series regular. She’ll play Geena Williams-Conner, wife of DJ (Michael Fishman) and mom of Mary (Jayden Rey), who returns home from active duty overseas in Afghanistan.

Of course, the sitcom continues the Conner family saga without Roseanne Barr, who was fired from the successful Roseanne revival in the aftermath of her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

The official logline of The Conners: After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Gilbert), Becky (Alicia Goranson) and D.J.(Fishman) – grapple with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through all the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs and the breakdowns, the family prevails with love, humor and perseverance.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, October 16 at 8/7c on ABC.