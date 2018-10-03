More than four months after the Tweet That Ended the Roseanne Revival, a trio of the show’s stars are speaking out about it.

John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf — whose spinoff series The Conners premieres October 16 — told People in an interview where they first heard the news and how they reacted to it.

Goodman recalls hearing about Roseanne Barr‘s tweeted that said former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett looked like “the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby.” He was “in my kitchen and maybe my daughter or my wife told me. It just didn’t seem true. Then it got true. I was consciously trying to accept it.”

ABC

Said Gilbert: “I don’t remember too much. It was more just, ‘OK, what are we dealing with today?’ I was just kind of taking things one step at a time as they came.”

Metcalf said she heard about it on the news. I [first] thought, ‘Oh, I wonder if we still have a show.’ Because of how heavy everything became.”

She didn’t have to wonder for long. Mere hours after Barr posted her tweet, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey — who happens to be the first African-American to lead a U.S. broadcast network — pulled the plug on the Roseanne revival, depsite its record ratings. The Conners was ordered to series on June 21, three weeks after its predecessor was axed.