Rene Rosado (Major Crimes) has booked a recurring role on ABC’s Roseanne spinoff The Conners. In the spinoff, after the loss of the family matriarch, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before, grappling with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Rosado will play Emilio, kind, sweet and cute, he’s a busser at Casita Bonita restaurant. Though he may have some trouble communicating in English, when he speaks his first language, Spanish, he is straightforward, earnest and determined. Rosado was most recently seen recurring on TNT’s Major Crimes. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Pakula/King and Associates.

Scotty Tovar (Too Old To Die Young) has signed on for a recurring role on Fox’s hit musical family drama Empire. Tovar will play the role of Carlito, a young rap star on the rise, who believes he’s the savior of hip-hop and acts as such. Empire, created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, hails from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John executive produce. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner. Tovar recently guest-starred on Amazon’s Too Old To Die Young and Animal Kingdom and he recurred on The Fosters. He’s repped by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency and 831 Entertainment.