In the first development deal Lantern Entertainment has made since acquiring the assets of The Weinstein Company in bankruptcy, Lantern has partnered with MGM to develop the underdog sports movie The Boys in the Boat. Deal was announced by MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman and Lantern co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic.

Pic is based on the bestselling Daniel James Brown book The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, and tells the underdog story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team. The squad defeated powerhouses like Harvard and Yale on its way to winning a gold medal over host Germany in the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The book was acquired by TWC and considered to be the plum project in its development arsenal before the company sank because of the scandal involving sexual assault and harassment charges leveled at co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

Over several years, TWC got script drafts from Chris Weitz and Jon Hartmeer. It could be a short track to the starting line.

Glickman called the underdog story inspirational. “The themes, characterizations and settings make it a story meant to be experienced on the big screen, and we are honored to be part of bringing it to audiences around the world,” he said.

“Collaborating with MGM on Lantern Entertainment’s first production reinforces our commitment to foster productive partnerships anchored by powerful stories we are passionate about,” said the Lantern duo.

MGM will handle worldwide distribution.