STXfilms has set Katie Holmes to star in The Boy 2, the sequel to director William Brent Bell’s 2016 horror thriller. Brent Bell is returning to helm and Stacey Menear returns to script the follow-up along with original producer Lakeshore Entertainment.

Brent Bell Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Shooting is set to start in January in Victoria, BC, after Brent Bell wraps up Separation, a horror thriller starring Rupert Friend that gets underway next month in New York.

The Boy grossed $64.2 million worldwide for STX on a $15 million budget and starred Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans in the tale of a nanny who believes the boy she’s hired to look after is an actual doll come to life. In the sequel, Holmes will play the matriarch of a young family who moves into Heelshire Mansion, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend — an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid are producers along with Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

Holmes, next up in the musical drama Coda starring alongside Patrick Stewart, is repped by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment. Brent Bell is repped by ICM Partners.