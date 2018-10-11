“Sometimes there are necessary evils for the greater good.” That inherently creepy comment fairly describes one side’s stance on race relations in The Best of Enemies, a timely drama starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. Check out the first trailer above and the poster below.

Based on a true story, the film centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Oscar nominee Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Oscar winner Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit after a local grade school for black kids burns down. They battle over the desegregation of schools in Durham, NC, during the racially charged summer of 1971. The improbable bond they forge would change their lives forever.

Waving a Bible at Ellis, Atwater says, “This here does the talking for me.” He responds, “I have a Bible.” She fires back, “Well, then, you ought to know … same God made you made me.”

Babou Ceesay, Anne Heche, Wes Bentley, Nick Searcy, John Gallagher Jr., and Bruce McGill co-star in the film from director Robin Bissell, who also wrote the script based on Osha Gray Davidson’s 2007 book.

STXfilms opens the drama from Astute Films on April 5. Take a look at the trailer and tell us what you think.