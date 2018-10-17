EXCLUSIVE: Adam Ray is set to star as the lead in the upcoming film The Bellmen directed by Cameron Fife. The movie follows a charming bell captain at a popular Arizona resort who decides becoming a manager is the only way to win the girl of his dreams

The cast of The Bellmen also includes Josh Zuckerman, Jonathan Kite, Andrew Caldwell, Alphonzo McAuley, Willie Garson, Kelen Coleman, Anjali Bhimani, Richard Kind, and Thomas Lennon. Jason Adler, who developed the script with Fife, is producing under his production company Park Avenue Creative, along with June Street Productions. Kim Waltrip is executive producing.

Ray can be seen in Ballers as well as the second season of American Vandal which is currently streaming on Netflix. He can also be seen in the forthcoming Jennifer Lopez comedy Second Act. His previous credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, and the Netflix film Game Over Man. He is repped by Gersh and Avalon.

Actress Taylor Black has been cast in The Banker, the George Nolfi-directed drama starring Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long.

The fact-based pic centers on two African American entrepreneurs, Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), in the 50’s who recruit a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Hoult) to pose as the head of their business empire while they posed as a janitor and a chauffeur. Garrett and Morris become two of the wealthiest and most successful real estate owners in the country with Steiner as their front man, but their success brings about unforeseen risk of exposure that threatens everything.

Brad Feinstein is producing the film via Romulus Entertainment, which is financing. Joel Viertel, Nolfi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, and Mackie are producers as well. Black, whose credits include the A Rainy Day In New York, and recurring roles on Midnight, Texas and Lucifer, is repped by APA and Sweeney Entertainment.