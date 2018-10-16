EXCLUSIVE: Q’orianka Kilcher, who starred in TNT’s Emmy-nominated limited series, The Alienist, will play Inca Princess Kawillaka in Paramount Player’s iteration live-action take of Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer. Kilcher joins Isabela Moner, Eva Longoria, and Michael Pena in Australia where the pic is currently shooting.

Directed by James Bobin, the story follows Dora dealing with high school and leading a new group of friends on an adventure with her sidekick, Boots the monkey, and famed cousin Diego played by newcomer Micke Moreno.

Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, and Nicholas Coombe are also set to co-star. Produced by Paramount Players, Walden Media, and Nickelodeon, Dora the Explorer hits theaters August 2.

Kilcher, who starred as Pocahontas opposite Colin Farrell Terrence Malick’s 2005 film The New World, recently appeared alongside Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Foster and Jesse Plemons in Scott Cooper’s western, Hostiles.

She’s repped by APA, Anonymous Content, and attorney Eric Feig.