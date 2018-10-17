EXCLUSIVE: Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl, stars of The Alienist, are reuniting with the team behind the TNT Emmy nominated limited series for an untitled dramedy feature inspired by the 2006 French film Mon Meilleur Ami (My Best Friend). Evans and Bruhl will star in the film based on an adaptation by Alienist co-showrunner and exec producer and E Max Frye. Rosalie Swedlin (Alienist EP) is producing the project with Bard Dorros of Anonymous Content.

Directed by Patrice Leconte, the original pic centered on two very different men – one arrogant and cold, the other sweet and talkative – whose lives are thrown together when one accepts a bet to find a best friend and the other agrees to teach him the secret to making friends.

“This remake of the very charming French film Mon Meilleur Ami is a perfect opportunity to bring the dream team back together I enjoyed so much working with on The Alienist,” said Bruhl. “Luke Evans, Max Frye, Rosalie Swedlin and Anonymous Content, superb!”

“It’s a wonderful thing when you get to continue working with talented and creative artists with whom you have already achieved success,” commented Evans. “Daniel Bruhl and I have had an extraordinary journey together on The Alienist, we have a great mutual respect for one another, he’s also a friend, so it’s exciting to take our creative partnership into a new arena.”

Added Frye: “Working with Luke and Daniel on The Alienist was one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my professional career, and I can’t think of a more perfectly different follow-up story to tell with them than this one.”

Evans, who played Gaston in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast film and starred in Universal’s The Fate of the Furious, is repped by WME. Bruhl, repped by WME and Tavistock Wood, is known for pics like Captain America: Civil War and Inglourious Basterds.

WME and Anonymous Content reps Frye, who was nominated for an Oscar for penning the original screenplay for Foxcatcher.

The deal was negotiated by Agnes Mentre on behalf of her new label Remake&Co.