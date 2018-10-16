“They’re still finding bodies — it’s chaos out there.” Such is the scene in 1946 Hamburg, with the Nazis having fallen and a British colonel arriving who’s charged with rebuilding the devastated city. He brings along his wife, and there’s more intrigue to come.

Here’s the first trailer for The Aftermath, the postwar drama that follows Rachael Morgan (Keira Knightley) as she arrives in the ruins of the German city in the bitter winter, to be reunited with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), who is overseeing the reconstruction. But as they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover that Lewis has made an extraordinary decision: They will be sharing the grand house with its previous owners, a German widower (Alexander Skarsgard) and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal.

“You didn’t tell me what I was walking into,” Rachael tells her husband. “This isn’t how it was supposed to be.” What happens soon after is, “I never thought that I could be happy like this.”

Ridley Scott is among the exec producers of The Aftermath, which is based on Rhidian Brook’s international bestseller. James Kent directs from a screenplay by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Fox Searchlight opens the film April 26. Check out the trailer above and the poster below.