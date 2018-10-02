EXCLUSIVE: Calum Worthy (American Vandal) is set to star opposite Patricia Arquette and Joey King in the first season of The Act, Hulu’s character-based anthology series from writers Nick Antosca and Michelle Dean and Universal Cable Productions.

Written by Dean and Antosca and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. The first season is based on Dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter to Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom to Be Murdered.” It follows Gypsy Blanchard (King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

Worthy will play Nick. When Gypsy meets him on a Christian dating website, he seems like the perfect match: A good Catholic boy who wants a big family. But what starts as a sweet love affair quickly turns into something darker.

Antosca and Dean, along with Greg Shephard and Britton Rizzio, will executive produce. Universal Cable Productions, where Antosca is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Calum co-starred on all four season of Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally, and his recent TV credits include American Vandal, Liberty Crossing, Lost Generation and Cassandra French’s Finishing School. He next will be seen in the indie feature Corporate Animals. Worthy is repped by UTA, CTM International, Make Good Content and Myman Greenspan.