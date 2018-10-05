The official trailer for the CBS All Access original thriller Tell Me A Story was revealed today during a New York Comic-Con panel at Javits Center.

Tell Me A Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

The cast includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara with Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

Produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, the series is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Liz Friedlander, who directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

The NYCC panel was moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook and featured a conversation with executive producer Kevin Williamson and cast members James Wolk (Jordan), Billy Magnussen (Nick), Dania Ramirez (Hannah), Danielle Campbell (Kayla) and Paul Wesley (Eddie).