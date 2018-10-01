Telemundo, E! and Universo have announced Latinx Now!, a 30-minute weekly entertainment and lifestyle news show that the networks say is the first total-market entertainment program produced in English and Spanish for bicultural audiences across the United States and Latin America.

Latinx Now! premieres Wednesday, October 3, with hosts Christian Acosta, Nastassja Bolivar and Claudia Vergara and a special guest host every week.

The 30-minute weekly show will cover news in entertainment, fashion, style, and beauty, with celebrity interviews among the features. Among the celebrities to be featured include Luis Fonsi, Becky G, Sofia Carson, Kevin Hart, Fat Joe, Malu Trevejo, Karol G, Ozuna, Leslie Grace, CNCO, Alex Sensation, Al Madrigal, C Tangana, De la Ghetto and Ignacio Serricchio.

The program will be available on the Telemundo Entretenimiento YouTube channel and Universo Cable, which will air the Spanish-language version every Wednesday at 1pm ET. E! News’ YouTube channel will present the English version every Wednesday at 3pm ET/12 PT.

Peter Blacker, Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Revenue Strategy & Innovation, said, “E! is a natural partner and this gives our multicultural and bilingual audiences a seamless, one of a kind experience on the channels of their choice and in their preferred language.”

Said John Najarian, executive VP and GM of E! News and Digital: “Telemundo is a recognized leader in the Hispanic market, and coupled with E! News’ entertainment authority and tremendous digital footprint, Latinx Now! will provide a unique bilingual viewer experience that will better serve our diverse audience across the NBCUniversal portfolio.”