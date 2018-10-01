EXCLUSIVE: Members of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 have ratified a new film and TV contract. Terms of the new three-year pact, which are retroactive to August 1, have not been made public but are believed to be in line with IATSE’s proposed new agreement. Ratification ballots for the new IATSE contact will be counted October 10.

The Teamsters’ pact with management’s AMPTP, known as the “Black Book,” covers studio drivers and animal handlers. Voting was conducted electronically, and 73% of those who cast ballots voted to ratify. Local 399 leaders had warned members that a “no” vote on the contract would not only authorize a strike, but could “end up chasing work to other jurisdictions.”

“Teamsters Local 399 are pleased to announce that the membership covered under the ‘Black Book’ agreement have ratified their contract,” the union said in a statement. “We would like to thank the Basic Craft locals, our driver/coordinator steering committees for their participation in the negotiating process, our Local 399 members that voted, and our Local 399 staff for their hard work during negotiations.”

Ballots for a separate Local 399 contract covering location managers will be counted Wednesday. Negotiations for a Local 399 contract covering casting directors will begin later this month.

The Basic Crafts unions, which negotiated with Local 399, are in the process of a ratification vote. They include the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 40, Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 78, Studio Utility Employees Local 724, and Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 755.