TBS is expanding its comedy game show slate, ordering 10 half-hour episodes of Misery Index, a new unscripted series inspired by the entertaining card game Sh*t Happens, from Monk creator Andy Breckman and Grandma’s House Entertainment. The show will feature James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano, creators and stars of TBS sibling truTV’s top-rated Impractical Jokers, also known as comedy troupe The Tenderloins.

Misery Index will feature two teams — each consisting of one contestant and two Tenderloins. Teams will compete against each other by attempting to determine the ranking of hilarious and miserable real-life events — from getting fired to accidentally sexting your grandfather — on a scale of 1-100.

TBS

The show was developed by Breckman along with Ben & Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Breckman, the Newmarks, Adam Bold of Grandma’s House Entertainment, Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Rob Anderson, who will serve as showrunner.

“Andy Breckman and the Newmarks have hilariously gamified embarrassment, humiliation and total misery” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and specials for Turner-owned TBS and TNT. “Adding The Tenderloins brings unpredictable fun to this game.”

Misery Index will join TBS’ hit game shows Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop the Mic, the top two new unscripted cable comedies of 2017, which anchor the network’s game show comedy block on Sunday nights.

Impractical Jokers is the No.1 original cable comedy series in prime among both Adults 18-49 and 18-34. The series consistently ranks as a top 10 cable comedy reaching over 96 million viewers in its most current season alone. The show is presently in its seventh season on truTV, a sister network of TBS within the Turner portfolio. In addition to an already-announced eighth season on truTV, the franchise recently wrapped production on its first-ever movie, which is produced by Funny Or Die and targeting a 2019 release. They are currently on their “The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour – Starring The Tenderloins” throughout 2019. The Tenderloins are repped by Vector Management, UTA and Danny Passman of Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Grandma’s House Entertainment, founded in 2013 by the Newmark brothers and Adam Bold, writes, develops and produces scripted comedy as well as unscripted formats. The company’s credits include Let’s Get Physical for Pop, Gigi’s Bucket List for IFC, Coupled for Fox, and Catching Kelce for E!.