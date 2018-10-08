After getting criticized for not using her platform to share her political views with her fans in an era when the millennial vote is crucial, singer-actress Taylor Swift has finally come forward to publicly share her views about the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Swift has never been one to openly talk about her stance on politics, but it seems that enough is happening in the world where she can finally — and publicly — voice her opinion on LGBTQ rights, discrimination and racism. The Grammy-award winning performer will be voting in the in Tennessee and she took to Instagram to endorse Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives and share her opinions about Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

She continued, “Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

She points out how Blackburn voted against equal pay for women and the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. She also lists how Blackburn is against gay marriage and that businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples.

“These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives,” she said. “Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values.”

Swift, who was recently cast in the Cats feature film based on the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical, urged her followers to register and vote in Tennessee in the upcoming midterms saying that there are “so many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count.”

