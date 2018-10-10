Taylor Swift made history tonight at the American Music Awards, earning the most AMA wins ever by a female artist — but she also did something she has never done before: talk about politics during an awards acceptance speech.

When Swift won for Artist of the Year during the ceremony she took the opportunity to use her time to encourage the audience and her fans to get politically motivated.

“Every single time this happens it represents encouragement and motivation for me to be better, work harder, and try and make you guys proud,” said Swift in her acceptance speech. “[I want to] mention the fact that this award, and every single award given out tonight, were voted on by the people. And you know what else is voted on by the people? The midterm elections on November 6 — get out and vote. I love you guys.”

Her speech comes after Swift, who is normally tight-lipped when it comes to politics, took to Instagram to openly talk about her stance on politics and told people to get out and vote. She endorsed Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives and said that she could not support Sen. Marsha Blackburn, voted against equal pay for women and the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. She also pointed out how Blackburn is against gay marriage and that businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples.

Swift was not the only one to encourage people to head to the voting booth on November 6. At one point, AMA host and black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross wore a shirt that said “I am a voter” while Billy Eichner went off script during a presentation to use his voice to urge viewers to register to vote “like Taylor Swift told you to!”