The firm that managed Taye Diggs for three years until he fired them in July is suing the actor for unpaid commissions. Authentic Talent and Literary Management claims he owes for TV shows including All American and Beauty and the Beast and a slew of endorsement deals.

Authentic Talent and Literary Management

The actor’s Deep Down Productions also is a defendant in the suit (read it here) filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court. Authentic says it is owed “substantial sums of money” and that “these sums continue to accrue.” “Plaintiff has made repeated efforts to obtain payment from Diggs in order to avoid litigation,” the suit says. “Regrettably, however, Diggs has failed and refused to abide by his obligations hereunder and to tender commissions and post-termination commissions and other payments due and owing Plaintiff.”

The filing says Diggs hired Authentic to manage his career in June 2015 and that Authentic performed “exemplary” services until he fired the firm in late July. “Diggs has wrongfully failed and refused to abide by his legal obligations to pay Plaintiff commissions in connection with the numerous deals and employment obtained during the parties’ management relationship, including but not limited to the following: the All American, Beauty and the Beast, Crossovers, 25 Words or Less and [multiple] endorsement deals.”

The suit seeks unspecified damages and declaratory relief. Attorneys Mathew Rosengart and Michael Neighbors of Greenberg Traurig LLP in Los Angeles are representing Authentic in the suit.