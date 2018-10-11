Ten months after PBS axed Tavis Smiley’s long-running show amid allegations of sexual misconduct against him, the former late-night host is firing back — again. In a post on social media today, he took shots at the pubcaster and revealed that he is “hearing” that it is about to accuse him of additional impropriety.

“I’m hearing that they will be falsely accusing me of misappropriating public funds,” he wrote. “A case that started out being about sexual misconduct has now turned into a case of money mismanagement. Neither accusation is true. Nonetheless, PBS hired an outside accounting firm to conduct a months-long audit of my television show covering multiple years, and not a cent is unaccounted for over those seasons. Never a single infraction, as PBS accountants gave us a clean bill of financial health, year after year.

He added, “In truth, the real misuse of public monies is the millions of dollars PBS is spending to litigate this case. (Read his post in full below.)

PBS

The dispute dates to December 13, when PBS suspended Tavis Smiley after commissioning an investigation of sexual misconduct claims against its host. “The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision,” the pubcaster said at the time.

Smiley immediately went on the defensive, saying the next day that he planned to “fight back” against the “sloppy investigation.” He claimed that PBS reps withheld information during his three-hour meeting with them — which he says meant he did not have the opportunity to defend himself on those particulars. He then pleaded his case on Good Morning America and Tucker Carlson Tonight. PBS countered that he “needs to get his story straight.”

Here is today’s Smiley post in its entirety: