Ten months after PBS axed Tavis Smiley’s long-running show amid allegations of sexual misconduct against him, the former late-night host is firing back — again. In a post on social media today, he took shots at the pubcaster and revealed that he is “hearing” that it is about to accuse him of additional impropriety.
“I’m hearing that they will be falsely accusing me of misappropriating public funds,” he wrote. “A case that started out being about sexual misconduct has now turned into a case of money mismanagement. Neither accusation is true. Nonetheless, PBS hired an outside accounting firm to conduct a months-long audit of my television show covering multiple years, and not a cent is unaccounted for over those seasons. Never a single infraction, as PBS accountants gave us a clean bill of financial health, year after year.
He added, “In truth, the real misuse of public monies is the millions of dollars PBS is spending to litigate this case. (Read his post in full below.)
The dispute dates to December 13, when PBS suspended Tavis Smiley after commissioning an investigation of sexual misconduct claims against its host. “The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision,” the pubcaster said at the time.
Smiley immediately went on the defensive, saying the next day that he planned to “fight back” against the “sloppy investigation.” He claimed that PBS reps withheld information during his three-hour meeting with them — which he says meant he did not have the opportunity to defend himself on those particulars. He then pleaded his case on Good Morning America and Tucker Carlson Tonight. PBS countered that he “needs to get his story straight.”
Here is today’s Smiley post in its entirety:
Ten months ago, Wednesday, December 13, 2017, PBS pulled the plug on my nightly talk show amid a sexual misconduct probe, saying that it had “uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS.”
I immediately responded in a series of national television appearances denying these false allegations, and eventually had to file a lawsuit in February against the place that I had called home for almost 15 years. In March, PBS fired back with a frivolous countersuit, and the litigation is ongoing as we head toward our trial date in D.C. Circuit Court.
I said last December that all I wanted was the truth. I’m still in search of it. Almost a year later, PBS has still not turned over a single page of the findings of its so-called “independent investigation,” on which they based their decision to initially suspend and eventually cancel my program.
PBS has tried every trick in the book; stall, intimidate, coerce, and trash my reputation in the media. Since my initial interviews, I have kept my powder dry, preferring to stay quiet and litigate my case in court, not in the media.
The judge in this case has placed any number of documents under protective order, but I am more than confident that when this case goes to trial, and you discover what I already know, you’ll be gobsmacked by the actions of a public media entity that prides itself on being “the most trusted network in America.”
And, they keep misfiring, now I’m hearing that they will be falsely accusing me of misappropriating public funds. A case that started out being about sexual misconduct has now turned into a case of money mismanagement. Neither accusation is true. Nonetheless, PBS hired an outside accounting firm to conduct a months-long audit of my television show covering multiple years, and not a cent is unaccounted for over those seasons. Never a single infraction, as PBS accountants gave us a clean bill of financial health, year after year. In truth, the real misuse of public monies is the millions of dollars PBS is spending to litigate this case.
To whatever extent I have flourished professionally in my broadcast career, it’s because I have tried to be my authentic self, even when it has cost me supporters and sponsors.
My integrity is all I have left, and I look forward to my day in court.
I take the public trust seriously, and I appreciate your confidence in me down through the years.
Onward,
Tavis