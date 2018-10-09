EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Brown, whose career has included development exec stints at Chernin Entertainment, Chelsea Handler’s Borderline Amazing Productions and most recently as SVP Television at Craig Zadan and Neil Meron’s Storyline Entertainment, has joined APA as a TV literary agent.

“Tasha is an accomplished development executive with extraordinary taste and an exemplary track record,” said Lee Dinstman, partner and EVP Television Literary at APA. “Her experience in identifying and developing both writers and hyphenates is invaluable and we are thrilled to have her join our team as we continue to expand our ranks to meet the needs of our growing roster.”

Brown joined Borderline Amazing Productions as head of development in February 2012 after being VP Comedy Development at Chernin Entertainment, where she helped develop the company’s first hit series, Fox comedy New Girl.

She started as a writer on Fox’s Grounded for Life and ABC’s Married to the Kellys, then segued to the executive ranks as director of development at BBC Worldwide Productions under now-NBC Entertainment co-head Paul Telegdy.

At Storyline, she oversaw comedy and drama series development under its Universal TV deal.