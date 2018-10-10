After Dr. Christine Blasey Ford shared her testimony in before the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of the confirmation now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the country — and the world — responded first with disappointment and now hope and support.

On Wednesday, Tarana Burke, Amanda de Cadenet, Glennon Doyle, Tracee Ellis Ross, and America Ferrera, released and signed “A Love Letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,”, which shared their love, gratitude and pledge to continue to fight for survivors of sexual assault.

“Our generation has found in you what those before us found in Professor Anita Hill: a heroism based not on greed, ego, violence, and self-serving nationalism but truth, vulnerability, and the courage to sacrifice one’s own safety for the greater good,” said the letter, which is posted on the me too website. “When you stood there in front of us, Dr. Ford, we found a heroism we could not only believe in, but become.”

The letter goes into detail about the emotions felt during her testimony and her fight before ending with: “We will be grateful forever to you, Dr. Ford. You’ll see our gratitude in our straightened spines. You’ll see it when we march, when we walk out, when we show up. You’ll see it in the voting lines that go on forever. You’ll see it when you read our names on ballots. You’ll hear it in our reawakened voices. You’ll feel it in our strengthened siblinghood.”

Burke, founder of me too, said that the letter is a constant reminder that she and survivors like her have enormous support not just from the five of us, but from our movements as well.”

She continued, “Everytime she reads the letter, and each time someone adds their name to it, she should remember that we heard her, we saw her and we believe her.”