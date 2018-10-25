EXCLUSIVE: After making a splash in Cannes with animation Next Gen, which was snapped up by Netflix in a big-dollar deal, Canadian firm Tangent Animation is teaming up with SC Films to produce family pic War Of Their Worlds, which the latter will launch sales on at the AFM.

Described as a classic cat and mouse story of sworn enemies, the film will follow Nipsy the mouse and her family who have a happy life in an abandoned house that just won’t sell. That is until a ruthless property developer sees potential in their run-down space and sends in two eager cats to chase the mice out of their home. Cast has yet to be set.

The animation is the first developed from SC Films’ original intellectual property. Jeff Bell, Ken Zorniak and Phyllis Laing of Tangent Animation will co-produce and handle the animation at their emerging Canadian studio, whose China co-pro Next Gen features the voices of John Krasinski, Constance Wu, Jason Sudeikis, Michael Pena, David Cross and Charlyne Li.

Gnome Alone and The Nut Job director Peter Lepeniotis will oversee directing duties on War Of Their Worlds. Stephen Meier (Around the World in 80 Days: Reef 3) has written the screenplay. Delivery is anticipated for Q4, 2020. London-based animation specialist SC Films has worldwide sales rights.

Producer Simon Crowe, CEO of SC Films said of the film, “This is an action-adventure with lots of humour, and with the strong message that family comes in all shapes and sizes.” SC’s recent slate has included Charming, White Fang, Gnome Alone and Chinese pic Big Fish & Begonia. Upcoming are Marmaduke, Ark At 8, and sci-fi actioner The Dust Walker. As we revealed in August, the firm recently launched a UK distribution arm, which will also be at the AFM.

Tangent is currently co-producing family movie Hump, voiced by Simon Pegg, Gaten Matarazzo and Ramy Youssef.