Spanish actor Oscar Jaenada, who has been in such films as The Shallows, Hands of Stone and Snatched, will co-star in the next Rambo installment, Rambo: Last Blood, which has Sylvester Stallone returning as Vietnam veteran John Rambo. Directed by Adrian Grunberg, the pic is currently in production in Bulgaria. Lionsgate is releasing the pic in the U.S. and the UK.

Logline: When his housekeeper’s daughter is kidnapped, Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexican border to bring her home but finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most ruthless cartels.

Jaenada also joins Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal and Joaquin Cosio.

The franchise is based on characters created by David Morrell and a story by Stallone, who also wrote the screenplay for Rambo 5 with Matt Cirulnick. Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon are producing with Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson serving as exec producers.

Jaenada’s upcoming slate includes The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, directed by Terry Gilliam, Lionsgate’s Doug Liman-directed Chaos Walking film, and the Spanish film, Oro from director Agustin Diaz Yanes.

He is repped by Paradigm, manager Will Douglas and attorney Raquel Nieves.