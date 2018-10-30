The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file sex abuse charges against Sylverster Stallone in a case dating back nearly 30 years. Investigators said there is “insufficient evidence to support a filing in addition to the allegations being outside the statute of limitations.”

The case originally came from the Santa Monica Police Department, which said a woman who told them in November 2017 that she planned to file a police report over an alleged sexual assault that she claims occurred in the 1990s.

County of Los Angeles

“Victim and suspect had a consensual relationship in 1987,” the DA’s office said in a charge evaluation worksheet (read it here). “The victim alleged assaults in 1987 and 1990 and provided fresh complaint witnesses. However, none of the witnesses corroborated victim’s allegations. Additional investigation did not provide any further corroboration.”

At the time of the woman’s original allegation, Stallone’s lawyer Marty Singer told Deadline that the actor “categorically disputes the claim,” acknowledging that Stallone had a relationship with the woman for less than a week while shooting a movie in Israel in 1987.

“If this is the same woman, he categorically disputes this,” Singer said then. “We have two witnesses who have come forward to deny her statements. One woman came forward and said that she was asked to lie for this woman to say it occurred. We have nothing to hide here.”