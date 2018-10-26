The new adaptation of Swamp Thing has added Jeryl Prescott as a cast regular in the role of Madame Xanadu, a blind fortune teller with a mysterious past and supernatural perceptions that reveal the future.

Prescott is familiar to horror fans for role as Jacqui in the landmark first season of The Walking Dead and also as the spectral Mama Cecile, the long-dead hoodoo practitioner who haunts a Louisiana plantation in The Skeleton Key (2005). Her credits also include Ray Donovan, Nate Parker’s Birth of a Nation, NCIS Los Angeles, Scandal, Castle, Battle Creek, Parks and Recreation and Modern Family.

Bradford Rogne

Prescott’s upcoming appearances include Dead Women Walking (which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival) and High Flying Bird, Steven Soderbergh’s next feature film.

Swamp Thing is an upcoming original series that will be a flagship offering of DC Universe, the just-launched digital subscription service from Warner Brothers Digital Networks. Derek Mears has been cast in the title role. The show will launch next year but no specific release date has been announced.

The log line says the show will follow Abby Arcane as “she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets.”

The show will add to the the title character’s considerable screen history which includes two feature films (1982 and 1989), a live-action USA Network series (1992-1993) and animated television series (1991).

Swamp Thing, the DC Comics character created in the 1970s by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, was once a scientist named Alec Holland but finds a strange new existence after he is murdered and returns to life as a hulking creature whose path leads toward occult menaces.

DC Entertainment

Writer Alan Moore expanded the backstory of the bog monster during a milestone run (1984-1987) that is often ranked among the medium’s peak creative achievements.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Madame Xanadu’s first appearance in the pages of DC Comics but to date she has never been portrayed as a black woman. On the upcoming show (as in the comics) Xanadu is a centuries-old immortal who advises and aligns with crusaders against evil but is reluctant to join the fray directly.

Swamp Thing is from executive producers James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear and Len Wiseman based on characters from DC which were created by . Rob Hackett is co-producer. The series is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. Len Wiseman will direct the first episode off of a script by Verheiden and Dauberman.

Prescott is repped by E Cubed Management and Stewart Talent.