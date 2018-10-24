Zeus, the on-demand network co-founded by top social media creators DeStorm Power, Amanda Cerny and King Bach and television executive producer Lemuel Plummer, has struck a technology partnership with Vimeo to power its over-the-top service, even as it announced a new series for the fall.

The service is in production on content offerings from digital creators and celebrities to be released this month and next, including series from social media phenomenon BlameItOnKway (Titi Do You Love Me?), the African King of Comedy Michael Blackson (Dr. Blackson) and a new series from Zeus co-founder, creator and recent Emmy and Streamy Awards nominee, DeStorm Power (Bad Escorts).

The comedy series Bad Escorts, which premiered on Oct. 20,stars DeStorm Power as a pizza delivery man who, along with his also struggling-to-make-ends-meet buddies, form a male escort service.

Social media star BlameItOnKway, whose recent cameo in Janet Jackson’s Made for Now video generated millions of new fans for the comic chameleon, premieres the original series Titi Do You Love Me? on Nov. 4. The series revolves around a self-proclaimed and wholly delusional queen of beauty, style and grace (Titi) and her search for a king.

Ghanaian-born comedian and actor Michael Blackson (Next Friday) stars in the Zeus original series Dr. Blackson, as the therapist least likely to help you.

The shows add to Zeus’ growing programming roster.

Launched earlier this year, Zeus seeks to differentiate itself as a subscription service built by millennials for millennials. Already, its original series are beginning to attract attention. It collected six Streamy nominations this year, four the second season of DeStorm Power’s Caught, a writing nod for The Lab Ratz and a storyteller nomination for Amanda Cerny. Power won for writing.

The platform continues to add subscribers and new, original content and is available via The Zeus Network and Zeus mobile as well as connected TV apps.

Zeus said its new agreement with Vimeo will allow Zeus to reach viewers on all major platforms and apps, and give potential subscribers the opportunity to preview content before committing to a $3.99/month subscription.

“The enhanced platform will provide a seamless sign-up process, and subscribers will be able to sample ZEUS content before joining the platform. Vimeo’s proven technology solutions also ensure all of the tech bells and whistles are performing optimally for us,” said Plummer, Zeus’ co-founder, president and CEO.