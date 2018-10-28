Luca Guadagnino had last year’s best opening per theater average with Call Me By Your Name, and he’s followed it up in 2018. Amazon Studios’ Suspiria, starring Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth and Chloë Moretz, grossed an impressive $179,806 in its initial two runs this weekend, eclipsing the competition.
Well Go USA opened Korean mystery-drama Burning to a solid start, taking in $28,650, averaging $14,325. Scandinavian thriller Border ushered into seven locations, grossing $71,565 for a $10,224 average.
Searchlight took Can You Ever Forgive Me? with Melissa McCarthy to 25 theaters in its second frame, grossing $380K. Jonah Hill’s Mid90s went to over twelve hundred theaters in its second outing for $3M. Beautiful Boy expanded to 192 theaters in its third weekend with almost $593K. And Free Solowidened to 394 locations, climbing above $1M.
NEW RELEASES
Border (Neon) NEW [7 Theaters] Weekend $71,565, Average $10,224
Burning (Well Go USA) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $28,650, Average $14,325
Monrovia, Indiana (Zipporah Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,100
Suspiria (Amazon Studios) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $179,806, Average $89,903
Weed The People (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $4,279
Viper Club (Roadside Attractions) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $14,094, Average $4,698
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
The Advocates (Cinema Libre) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $1,458, Cume $10,012
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [25 Theaters] Weekend $380,000, Average $15,200, Cume $610,139
Mid90s (A24) Week 2 [1,206 Theaters] Weekend $3,ooo,ooo, Average $2,488, Cume $3,350,170
The Price of Everything (HBO) Week 2 [8 Theater] Weekend $19,874, Average $2,484, Cume $46,586
What They Had (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [25 Theaters] Weekend $57,764, Average $2,311, Cume $82,816
Wildlife (IFC Films) Week 2 [18 Theaters] Weekend $111,274, Average $6,182, Cume $249,393
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Beautiful Boy (Amazon Studios) Week 3 [189 Theaters] Weekend $592,897, Average $3,121, Cume $1,435,092
The Happy Prince (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [71 Theaters] Weekend $80,604, Average $1,135, Cume $224,329
The Oath (Roadside Attractions/Topic Studios) Week 3 [93 Theaters] Weekend $17,820, Average $191, Cume $387,390
The Great Buster: A Celebration (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [5 Theaters] Weekend $3,020, Average $604, Cume $34,497
Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 5 [394 Theaters] Weekend $1,061,659, Average $2,695, Cume $5,177,991
Matangi / Maya / M.I.A. (Abramorama) Week 5 [5 Theaters] Weekend $7,468, Average $1,494, Cume $191,541
Monsters And Men (Neon) Week 5 [10 Theaters] Weekend $8,751, Average $875, Cume $500,101
The Old Man & The Gun (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [1,042 Theaters] Weekend $1,800,000, Average $1,727, Cume $7,214,097
Bisbee ’17 (4th Row Films) Week 6 [4 Theaters] Weekend $3,812, Average $953, Came $108,832
Colette (Bleecker Street) Week 6 [235 Theaters] Weekend $327,636, Average $1,394, Cume $4,424,118
The Sisters Brothers (Annapurna) Week 6 [774 Theaters] Weekend $271,051, Average $350, Cume $2,742,000
Tea With The Dames (Sundance Selects) Week 6 [67 Theater] Weekend $80,056, Average $1,195, Cume $576,452
The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [82 Theaters] Weekend $78,476, Average $957, Cume $7,608,251