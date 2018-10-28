Luca Guadagnino had last year’s best opening per theater average with Call Me By Your Name, and he’s followed it up in 2018. Amazon Studios’ Suspiria, starring Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth and Chloë Moretz, grossed an impressive $179,806 in its initial two runs this weekend, eclipsing the competition.

Well Go USA opened Korean mystery-drama Burning to a solid start, taking in $28,650, averaging $14,325. Scandinavian thriller Border ushered into seven locations, grossing $71,565 for a $10,224 average.

Searchlight took Can You Ever Forgive Me? with Melissa McCarthy to 25 theaters in its second frame, grossing $380K. Jonah Hill’s Mid90s went to over twelve hundred theaters in its second outing for $3M. Beautiful Boy expanded to 192 theaters in its third weekend with almost $593K. And Free Solowidened to 394 locations, climbing above $1M.

NEW RELEASES

Border (Neon) NEW [7 Theaters] Weekend $71,565, Average $10,224

Burning (Well Go USA) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $28,650, Average $14,325

Monrovia, Indiana (Zipporah Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,100

Suspiria (Amazon Studios) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $179,806, Average $89,903

Weed The People (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $4,279

Viper Club (Roadside Attractions) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $14,094, Average $4,698

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Advocates (Cinema Libre) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $1,458, Cume $10,012

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [25 Theaters] Weekend $380,000, Average $15,200, Cume $610,139

Mid90s (A24) Week 2 [1,206 Theaters] Weekend $3,ooo,ooo, Average $2,488, Cume $3,350,170

The Price of Everything (HBO) Week 2 [8 Theater] Weekend $19,874, Average $2,484, Cume $46,586

What They Had (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [25 Theaters] Weekend $57,764, Average $2,311, Cume $82,816

Wildlife (IFC Films) Week 2 [18 Theaters] Weekend $111,274, Average $6,182, Cume $249,393

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Beautiful Boy (Amazon Studios) Week 3 [189 Theaters] Weekend $592,897, Average $3,121, Cume $1,435,092

The Happy Prince (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [71 Theaters] Weekend $80,604, Average $1,135, Cume $224,329

The Oath (Roadside Attractions/Topic Studios) Week 3 [93 Theaters] Weekend $17,820, Average $191, Cume $387,390

The Great Buster: A Celebration (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [5 Theaters] Weekend $3,020, Average $604, Cume $34,497

Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 5 [394 Theaters] Weekend $1,061,659, Average $2,695, Cume $5,177,991

Matangi / Maya / M.I.A. (Abramorama) Week 5 [5 Theaters] Weekend $7,468, Average $1,494, Cume $191,541

Monsters And Men (Neon) Week 5 [10 Theaters] Weekend $8,751, Average $875, Cume $500,101

The Old Man & The Gun (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [1,042 Theaters] Weekend $1,800,000, Average $1,727, Cume $7,214,097

Bisbee ’17 (4th Row Films) Week 6 [4 Theaters] Weekend $3,812, Average $953, Came $108,832

Colette (Bleecker Street) Week 6 [235 Theaters] Weekend $327,636, Average $1,394, Cume $4,424,118

The Sisters Brothers (Annapurna) Week 6 [774 Theaters] Weekend $271,051, Average $350, Cume $2,742,000

Tea With The Dames (Sundance Selects) Week 6 [67 Theater] Weekend $80,056, Average $1,195, Cume $576,452

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [82 Theaters] Weekend $78,476, Average $957, Cume $7,608,251