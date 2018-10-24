As the NYPD swarm the area around CNN’s HQ in the Big Apple after a suspicious package was delivered to the Columbus Circle building the morning, the LAPD are “monitoring” the situation but are not going to increase security around Hollywood studios, agencies, and media bureaus.

“We have no plans right now to deploy officers at studios or other such locations in the city but we are keeping an eye on things,” Officer Ray Brown of the department told Deadline this morning. The potentially explosive suspicious device that should up at the quickly evacuated Time Warner Center in NYC comes as similar packages were sent to the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in upstate New York and the Washington D.C. residence of Michelle and Barack Obama.

In response, several studios and network offices in Los Angeles are privately “tightening security,” according to one well placed source. Publicly studios and nets are staying mum about their reaction to the multiple packages of suspicious devices on the other side of the country.

While not elevating to a tactical alert in the City of Angels right now or internally going to the “heightened awareness” level that the NYPD have just moved to, the Chief Michael Moore run LAPD tweeted out this message:

We are aware of the suspicious packages sent to several locations on the East Coast. Right now, there is no nexus to Los Angeles. However, we are monitoring the situation and communicating with our federal and local law enforcement partners. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 24, 2018

The LA bureau of the FBI and Homeland Security did not respond to request for comment from Deadline.

We’ll update with more information on what is happening in NYC and LA. In the meantime, take a look at this photos snapped by a CNN Digital staffer of the NYPD out in force: