Two more suspicious packages suspected to contain pipe bombs have been recovered in Florida and New York City, the former addressed to New Jersey Senator and presumed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker and the other intended for former National Intelligence Director James R. Clapper Jr.

The package intended for Clapper was addressed to CNN’s New York bureau at the Time Warner Center in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, and was discovered this morning at a postal facility on nearby 52nd Street. The NYPD quickly locked down the area and began preparing the device for transport to an NYPD training facility in the Bronx.

By 10:15 am ET, the package had been removed from the postal facility. The NYPC expected a continuing heavy police presence in the Midtown neighborhood.

Update: The package has been safely removed from the @USPS Office on West 52 St. Expect a heavy police presence and residual traffic in the area as we continue our investigation with our law enforcement partners. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 26, 2018

The Clapper-addressed pipe bomb device is the second sent this week via CNN; on Wednesday, a device addressed to former CIA director John Brennan was discovered in CNN’s Time Warner mailroom. (Brennan is a contributor to NBC and MSNBC, but not CNN).

The package intended for Booker was found late last night at a mail sorting facility in Opa-locka, Florida, about 20 miles from the Sunrise, Florida, address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Schultz’s address was listed on this week’s packages as a return address, and at least some of the packages are believed to have passed through the sorting facility where the Booker-intended device was found today.

The two packages bring the total number of suspicious devices intended for Democratic leaders and CNN this week to 12. Other targets, all vocal critics of President Donald Trump, include former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; California Representative Maxine Waters; former Attorney General Eric Holder; actor Robert De Niro; and billionaire Democratic George Soros.

We are responding to a report of a suspicious package in the vicinity of West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, #Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/fygm9IvS63 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 26, 2018