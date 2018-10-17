EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Susan Sarandon has joined Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska in the Roger Michell-directed remake (formally titled Blackbird) of an English-language remake to the 2014 Danish film, Silent Heart, directed by Bille August. Sarandon will take over for Diane Keaton, who was previously attached to the project, which hails Millennium Films.

Shutterstock

Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Arrow), Lindsay Duncan (Birdman), newcomer Anson Boon have also joined the cast in supporting roles.

Christian Thorpe, who wrote the script for the original, wrote this latest adaptation. The plot is set over the course of one weekend and centers on Lily (Sarandon), a terminally ill mother who brings her daughters (Winslet and Wasikowska), and their families, together for one last family gathering before she commits suicide.

Filming is slated to begin next week in the United Kingdom. Sherryl Clark and Millennium’s David Bernardi are the producers, while, Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger serve as exec producers.

Sarandon is repped by UTA; Neill by ICM and Curtis Brown Group; Wilson by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment; Taylor-Klaus by Hyperion Talent Agency, Curtis Talent Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP; Duncan by Paradigm.