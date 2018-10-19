EXCLUSIVE: We will finally meet a James Olsen relative on Supergirl. Azie Tesfai (Jane The Virgin) is set to recur on Season 4 as Kelly Olsen, the sister of iconic DC character Olsen, played by Mehcad Brooks. Kelly is an intelligent and insightful woman who spent time in the military in order to pay for medical school. She’s recently discharged from the military and is currently finishing her training as a psychiatrist. She’s got a large heart and cares deeply about others.

In Season 3, Kara (Melissa Benoist) grappled with the sacrifices she’d made and whether she should give up her human identity altogether while still battling the threats to National City, including new villains Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar), and the “Worldkiller,” known as Reign (Odette Annable). Those battles continue in Season 4, which kicked off last Sunday.

Kelly Olsen joins another high-profile Supergirl addition this season. The series just confirmed that iconic villain Lex Luthor will make his first appearance on The CW series in Season 4.

Based on the DC Comics characters, Supergirl is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Jessica Queller, Robert Rovner and Sarah Schechter.

Tesfai played the major recurring role of police detective Nadine Hanson on the first two seasons of the CW’s Jane The Virgin. Her recent TV credits include guest roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, The Real O’Neals, Rosewood, Superstore and a recurring on Powers. She’ll next be seen in Netflix’s comedy series The Kominsky Method. Tesfai is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency, Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment and attorney Lawrence Kopeikin.