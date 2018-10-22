What a difference a week can make for the Kansas City Chiefs and what a difference it can make for too.

Last week, the then unbeaten Missouri team came up short against their likely AFC title rivals the New England Patriots with the Tom Brady-led crew scratching out a 43-40 win. Last night, the Chiefs took on and took down the Cincinnati Bengals with a resounding 45-10.

Snaring the Chiefs sixth win of the season so far, a jaw dropping part of last night’s came from running back Kareem Hunt who was literally up, up and away with multiple touchdowns:

That moment when Kareem Hunt scored his third touchdown of the night. 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/9sjHQzYTqT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 22, 2018

Proving to the lately boasting NFL that ratings are ultimately fickle affair and what was going up can come crashing down, up, up and away was not the case for the league and NBC’s pro-football flagship game on Sunday.

Free of primetime MLB and the NBA rivals, featuring to lesser market teams and coming off a packed NFL day that nearly saw fisticuffs between the losing Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers over national anthem protests, SNF stumbled hard from last week and last year.

The Week 7 match-up, and the second Chiefs’ appearance in as many weeks, drew a 11.0/19 in metered market ratings.

With the largest SNF blowout spread in three years, last night’s Chiefs v. Bengals game fell 25% in the early metrics from the Chiefs v. Patriots battle of October 14. That’s a season low for SNF so far, down 11% from the previous low of the Week 4 game between the winning Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Compared to the Patriots’ last season Week 7 victory of 23 -7 over the Atlanta Falcons on October 23, 2017, last night’s SNF dropped 13% in metered market numbers. That then almost season high result of last year also faced the Season 8 debut of The Walking Dead on cable.

The Chiefs v. Patriots SNF of October 14 went on to pull in a 7.0/26 rating among adults 18-49 and 21.11 million viewers overall in the final numbers.

Meanwhile over on CBS yesterday afternoon, an all big markets doubleheader with the Dallas Cowboys v. the Washington Redskins and the L.A. Rams taking on the San Francisco 49ers scored a season best so for with a 14.4.28.

We’ll update later with final numbers for last night’s SNF as well as how NCIS: Los Angeles, The Alec Baldwin Show and the rest of the Big 4 did. And, of course, the World Series between the LA Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox takes to the bases on Tuesday on the almost New Fox, and, if last year is any indication, that’s going to get this town really rockin’.

As we await that baseball battle and more of last night’s ratings, here’s a SNF stat: last night’s game peaked in the 2nd quarter time slot of 9:30 – 9:45 PM ET with a 12.6/21 as the Chiefs nailed a 24-7 lead.

Also, here are the top local markets for last night’s SNF:

1. Kansas City 47.9/67

2. Cincinnati 28.1/4

3. Dayton 18.6/31

4. New Orleans 17.8/26

5. Denver 15.5/27

6. Norfolk 14.8/23

7. Pittsburgh 14.6/23

8. Columbus 13.9/24

9. Indianapolis 13.8/23

10. San Diego 13.0/23; Richmond 13.0/21 (tie)