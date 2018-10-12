Sundance Now is partnering on a major Scandinavian crime series – The Oslo Killing.

AMC Networks’ SVOD service has taken the U.S. and Canadian rights to the six-hour documentary series as well as rights in the UK, Ireland and German-speaking Europe, where it will launch it in 2019.

The show is co-produced by Norwegian producer Monster for Discovery Networks Norway and Sundance Now and is distributed by DRG.

The Oslo Killing examines an unsolved crime that spans four decades and crosses several countries: Norway, Spain, Argentina and the U.S. In April 1974, Anni Nielsen Iranzo was found brutally murdered at her home in Oslo, Norway. She was beaten and strangled with a rope, while two months pregnant. Initially, the brutality of the act led the police to focus their investigation solely on male suspects. Anni’s husband, a Spanish diplomat with shady connections, was number one on their list. The police also considered intruders and people with political motives, such as the Basque separatist movement, but the only witness to the murder told an entirely different story.

Anni’s four-year-old daughter, Maria, said she saw a woman sitting on her mother’s legs. This led the police to a wealthy American woman, Minna Treadwell Thompson, who was having an affair with Anni’s husband. Minna was in Oslo at the time of the murder, but safely home in the U.S. when the police sent out an international warrant for her arrest. To this day, the Norwegian police have never been able to extradite Minna Treadwell Thompson. This series follows Maria’s journey across the world, from her home in Argentina, to reveal the truth and find justice for her mother.

Jan Diedrichsen, general manager, SundanceTV and Sundance Now said, “Sundance Now prides itself in offering a wide-range of top-quality docu-series so we are delighted to extend our relationship with DRG, as well as enter a new partnership with Monster, to become a co-production partner for The Oslo Killing. This extraordinary true story is packed with fascinating characters, political intrigue, jealousy, revenge and at its core, the heartbreaking story of a woman trying to seek justice for her mother’s murder more than 40 years later.”

Elin Thomas, DRG’s EVP of sales added, “The Oslo Killing is a mesmerizing and sensational series from Monster, Norway’s biggest production company. Monster excels within this genre and in terms of story arc, dramatic revelations and production values this series will sit right up there with the very best and most compelling true crime documentaries of recent years. It’s a big and important story so we are delighted that Sundance has come onboard as co-producer. Not only does this deal give the series a perfect premiere platform in key territories, but the Sundance involvement will further endorse this series as ‘one to watch’.”