Looks like love is in the air for Donna (Sarah Rafferty) on USA’s Suits. Grimm alum Sasha Roiz is set for a recurring role as Thomas, Donna’s new love interest in the current eighth season of the drama series.

Roiz’s Thomas Kessler is the handsome and charming CEO of a high-end furniture design company that has been a longtime client of Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams. When he returns to the firm for help, Donna steps in to assist, but in doing so also catches his eye.

Season 8 picked up following the exits of Mike (Patrick Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle), who left for Seattle to head up a new law firm. Meanwhile Specter Litt continues on with lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), his partner Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and secretary-turned-COO Donna Paulsen (Rafferty) running the show, with the support of the formidable Alex Williams (Dulé Hill) and the undeniably talented Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull). After muscling her way into the firm, powerhouse attorney Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) joins the ranks of the firm and challenges the status quo.

Roiz, best known for his series regular role in NBC’s Grimm, will be seen in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Lucifer. He also recently wrapped a two-season arc on CBS’ Salvation. Roiz is repped by Domain, Pearl Hanan Management and Neil Meyer at Meyer and Downs.